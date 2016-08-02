BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Carbonite Inc :
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.10
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $45 million to $50 million
* Carbonite announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48 to $0.52
* Revenue for Q2 was $53.4 million, an increase of 57% from $34.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $44.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Non-Gaap revenue for Q2 was $54.2 million, an increase of 60% from $34.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $45.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 revenues expected to be $192.7-$202.7 million; 2016 non-gaap revenues expected to be $195.0-$205.0 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $185.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
