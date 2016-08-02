Aug 2 Carbonite Inc :

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 to $0.10

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $45 million to $50 million

* Carbonite announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48 to $0.52

* Revenue for Q2 was $53.4 million, an increase of 57% from $34.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $44.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-Gaap revenue for Q2 was $54.2 million, an increase of 60% from $34.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $45.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 revenues expected to be $192.7-$202.7 million; 2016 non-gaap revenues expected to be $195.0-$205.0 million

* 2016 revenues expected to be $192.7-$202.7 million; 2016 non-gaap revenues expected to be $195.0-$205.0 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $185.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S