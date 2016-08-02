BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp :
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Reports second quarter 2016 results; reports year-over-year revenue growth of 77%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $7.8 million versus $6.6 million
* Q2 revenue view $9.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index