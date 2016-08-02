BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Intrepid Potash Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intrepid potash announces second quarter and first half 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.18
* Qtrly potash sales of $39.2 million on sales volume of 168,000 tons versus potash sales of $57.1 million on sales volume of 147,000 tons in q2 2015
* Average net realized sales price per potash ton in q2 of 2016 was 46% lower compared with q2 of 2015
* Reached agreement in principle regarding revised terms of senior notes and received commitment for a new revolving credit facility
* "we continue to be impacted by nutrient pricing uncertainty and ongoing global oversupply of potash products" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.