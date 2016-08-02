Aug 2 Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona Therapeutics provides update on initial subjects in Sanfilippo type A gene therapy trial, demonstrating encouraging early biopotency signals

* Initial data suggest that ABO-102 is well tolerated thus far

* Plans to open two additional clinical sites to test Abo-102, one in Spain and one in Australia in 2016