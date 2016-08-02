BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* Endurance International Group reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $290.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.6 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.480 million at quarter end
* Sees FY GAAP revenue of about $1,090 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.