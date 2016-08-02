BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
Aug 2 New Residential Investment Corp
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly net interest income $176.8 million versus $96.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
