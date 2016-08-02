BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Aug 2 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.93
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* JLL reports strong second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $1.73
* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.47 billion
* Qtrly fee revenue $1,345 million versus $1,182 million
* Qtrly revenue $1.60 billion versus $1.37 billion
* Q2 revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index