Aug 2 Cummins Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $2.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cummins announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.5 billion

* Expects full year 2016 revenues to be down 8 to 10 percent, lower than previous guidance of down 5 to 9 percent

* Full year 2016 EBIT expected to be in range of 11.6 to 12.2 percent, unchanged

* FY 2016 revenue view $17.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S