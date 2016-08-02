Aug 2 Hyatt Hotels Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 comparable systemwide REVPAR increased 2.3 percent, including an increase of 4.5 percent at comparable owned and leased hotels

* Q2 comparable U.S. hotel REVPAR increased 4.2 percent

* FY comparable systemwide REVPAR is expected to increase about 2 percent to 3 percent