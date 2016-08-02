BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Aug 2 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $1.86
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.75
* Q2 sales $1.089 billion versus $1.134 billion
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.