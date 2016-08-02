Aug 2 Pinnacle West Reports 2016 Second
* Q2 earnings per share $1.08
* Quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Hotter-Than-Normal weather positively impacted quarterly
results
* Q2 revenue view $911.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-Year 2016 earnings guidance maintained
* Favorable weather contributed $0.09 per share in the
quarter to company's bottom line compared to year-ago period
* Qtrly operating revenues $915.4 million versus $890.6
million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.99 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
