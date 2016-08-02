BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
Aug 2 Medallion Financial Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2016 second quarter results
* To evaluate not being business development co which may lead to increased earnings , potential admittance to stock indexes
* Net interest margin was 1.57% for 2016 Q2, compared to 6.46% in Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $2.5 million versus 8.5 million
* Board authorized management to take steps to analyze whether its current structure is still a viable vehicle for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: