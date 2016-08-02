Aug 2 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp

* Announces $30.5 million USD debt refinancing

* Financing will be used for early redemption without penalty of all company's $7.732 million USD listed convertible debentures

* Financing will be used for payment in full of company's $8.5 to $9.0 million USD of vendor loans

* Financing will be used for payment in full of company's about $4.0 million usd remaining arrangements with PDS gaming