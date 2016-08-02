BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan cuts share issue size to 12 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
Aug 2 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp
* Announces $30.5 million USD debt refinancing
* Financing will be used for early redemption without penalty of all company's $7.732 million USD listed convertible debentures
* Financing will be used for payment in full of company's $8.5 to $9.0 million USD of vendor loans
* Financing will be used for payment in full of company's about $4.0 million usd remaining arrangements with PDS gaming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it cuts share issue size to 12.0 billion yuan ($1.74 billion) from 19.0 billion yuan previously
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: