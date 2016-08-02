BRIEF-Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills March-qtr profit from cont ops falls
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 45.1 million rupees versus profit 91.3 million rupees year ago
Aug 2 Karnalyte Resources Inc:
* Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders
* Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard
* Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016
* GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter pat 140.9 million rupees versus 111.1 million rupees year ago