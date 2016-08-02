BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding to dissolve life insurance unit
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate its life insurance unit
Aug 2 Storagevault Canada Inc :
* StorageVault executes purchase agreement to acquire $15 million calgary self storage asset; in negotiations for additional $45 million of assets
* Purchase price to be financed with funds on hand, first mortgage financing, assumption of certain debt in relation to deal
* Anticipated that up to about 20% of purchase price of access assets will be satisfied by issuance of shares of StorageVault
* In negotiations with access Self Storage Inc to buy about $45 million of access assets in Southern Ontario and Montreal, Quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
