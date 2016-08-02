Aug 2 Foundation Medicine Inc

* FoundationOne accepted by FDA and CMS for parallel review and FDA expedited access pathway

* FDA also accepted foundation medicine's request for review as part of its Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) for breakthrough devices

* Foundation Medicine Inc says based on discussions with FDA and CMS, Foundation Medicine believes parallel review will conclude in second half of 2017