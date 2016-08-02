Aug 2 NMI Holdings Inc

* NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports second quarter net income of $2 million, enters into reinsurance treaty to support growth

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $29.6 million

* Entered into a quota share reinsurance agreement with a panel of third-party reinsurance providers

* Reaffirming guidance for pre-tax income of at least $60 million in 2017

* Expects Fannie Mae,Freddie Mac will allow full credit under private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements for risk ceded under deal

* Now expect to report pre-tax income of $7 to $10 million for full year 2016

* Premiums earned for quarter were $26.0 million, up 31% from $19.8 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)