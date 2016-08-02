BRIEF-Singapore's Temasek cuts stake in China's ICBC - HKEx filing
Aug 2 BofI Holding Inc
* BofI Holding, Inc. Announces fourth quarter net income of $29.7 million, up 21.9%
* Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BofI Holding Inc qtrly net interest income $69.2 million, up 25.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)