Aug 2 BofI Holding Inc

* BofI Holding, Inc. Announces fourth quarter net income of $29.7 million, up 21.9%

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BofI Holding Inc qtrly net interest income $69.2 million, up 25.1 percent