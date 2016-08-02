Aug 2 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Q2 revenue $112 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Lowered its full year 2016 loe guidance range to $5.50 to $6.25 per boe from a prior range of $5.50 to $6.50 per boe

* Q2 2016 production was 36.8 Mboe/d, up 23% from 30.0 Mboe/d in Q2 2015.