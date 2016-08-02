Aug 2 Majesco

* Majesco announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 40.5 percent to $32.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* 12-Month backlog as on june 30, 2016 was $63.4 million as compared to $71.9 million as on march 31, 2016

* Order book for trailing twelve month period was $152.8 million as compared to $ 156.4 million as at March 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)