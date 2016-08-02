Aug 2 Orion Energy Systems Inc
* Orion energy systems announces financial results for the
first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 revenue $15.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $17 million
* Company is revising its expectations for growth in fiscal
2017
* Currently believes that total revenue should grow by 10-20
percent in fiscal 2017
* Management still believes that company's gross margin
should approach 30% threshold by end of this fiscal year
* Orion energy systems inc qtrly diluted net loss per share
$0.11
* As of june 30, 2016, orion had a backlog of $12.6 million
in lighting orders, compared to $5.2 million at end of q1 fy16
