Aug 2 Orion Energy Systems Inc

* Orion energy systems announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue $15.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $17 million

* Company is revising its expectations for growth in fiscal 2017

* Currently believes that total revenue should grow by 10-20 percent in fiscal 2017

* Management still believes that company's gross margin should approach 30% threshold by end of this fiscal year

* Orion energy systems inc qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.11

* As of june 30, 2016, orion had a backlog of $12.6 million in lighting orders, compared to $5.2 million at end of q1 fy16