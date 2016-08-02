Aug 2 Cal-Maine Foods Inc

* Cal-Maine foods, inc. Announces letter of intent to acquire egg production assets of foodonics international

* Cal-Maine foods - will acquire egg-land's best, inc. Franchise with licensing rights for portions of certain markets in alabama, florida and georgia .

* Cal-Maine foods - will acquire egg-land's best, inc. Franchise with licensing rights for portions of certain markets in puerto rico, bahamas and cuba.