Aug 2 Red Lion Hotels Corp

* RLHC reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly franchise hotels revenue reached $4.1 million, up 28 pct compared to Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly revpar for co-operated hotels up 1.5 pct, generated primarily by a 1.0 pct increase in rate and occupancy increase of 40 basis points

* Sees full year 2016 revpar guidance for systemwide same store to increase 2.5 pct to 4.5 pct over 2015

* Qtrly comparable revenue from company operated hotels was $28.5 million, flat, compared to same period a year ago