Aug 2 Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports second quarter 2016 financial results; provides research and development update

* Net loss per share for q2 $1.18

* Projected full year 2016 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $118 to $128 million

* Total revenue of $0.3 million for q2 compared to total revenue of $0.3 million for q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.91, revenue view $335710.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S