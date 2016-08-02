Aug 2 First Northwest Bancorp

* First Northwest Bancorp reports results of operations for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* First Northwest Bancorp says total assets increased $14.7 million, or 1.5%, to $1.0 billion as of quarter ended June 30, 2016