BRIEF-Taishin Financial Holding to dissolve life insurance unit
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate its life insurance unit
Aug 2 Weingarten Realty Investors
* Weingarten realty investors announces pricing of $250 million public offering of senior unsecured notes
* Pricing of $250 million of 3.250% notes due 2026
* Notes were offered at 99.155% of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.350%
* Says notes were offered at 99.155% of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.350% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate its life insurance unit
May 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd