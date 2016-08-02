Aug 2 Xerium Technologies Inc

* Xerium reports Q2 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 0.4 percent to $124 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31 excluding items

* Xerium technologies inc says expects continuing sales volume growth in its rolls segment for full year

* Xerium Technologies Inc says concluded production at middletown, va production facility, bringing total facility closures to eight since 2012

* Xerium Technologies Inc says continues to expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $107 to $113 million and free cash flow in a range of $25 to $30 million