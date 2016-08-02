Aug 2 Houlihan Lokey Inc

* Houlihan Lokey reports record first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to $181 million

* Announces dividend of $0.17 per-share for Q2 fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)