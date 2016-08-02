Aug 2 Concho Resources Inc

* Concho Resources Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 loss per share $2.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delivered quarterly production of 13.2 million boe, or 145.2 mboepd

* For Q3 of 2016, concho expects production to average between 144 mboepd and 148 mboepd

* Raised full-year 2016 production outlook to a range of 0 pct to 2 pct annual growth and maintained capital expenditure outlook.

* At June 30, 2016, Concho had cash of approximately $0.5 billion and long-term debt of $3.3 billion.

* Concho currently has no outstanding borrowings on its credit facility