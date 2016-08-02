Aug 2 HCI Group Reports Second Quarter And Six

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* HCI Group reports second quarter and six-month 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net premiums earned were $58.5 million compared with $76.4 million in same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)