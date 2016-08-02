Aug 2 Exco Resources Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Exco resources, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.40

* Produced 296 mmcfe per day, or 27 bcfe, for q2 2016, consistent with q1 2016

* Implemented several initiatives to reduce lease operating costs and g&a expenses, including significant reductions in workforce

* In appalachia region, company reduced work schedule of certain employees

* Reduced total employees by 28%, including 20% of general and administrative employees and 38% of its field employees, since q4 2015