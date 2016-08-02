BRIEF-Singapore's Temasek cuts stake in China's ICBC - HKEx filing
May 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
Aug 2 Weingarten Realty Investors
* Weingarten realty investors announces creation of atm equity offering
* Created "at market" equity share offering program to sell shares of beneficial interest having offering price of up to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)