CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks hit record high, Czechs mull rate hike odds

* Global sentiment improves, triggers fx and stocks rebound * Czech central bankers reiterates gradual rate hikes are possible * Hungarian mortgage scheme less painful to banks than expected * OTP, FHB banks rise boosts Budapest stock index to record high By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 19 Central European currencies and stocks rebounded on Friday, with Budapest's stock index hitting a record high. A batch of domestic news also improve