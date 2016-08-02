Aug 2 National Interstate Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* National interstate corporation reports 2016 second quarter results

* Says 2016 Q2 gross premiums written were flat compared to last year

* Says gross premiums written for 2016 q2 of $185.2 million