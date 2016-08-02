Aug 2 Hershey Co

* The hershey company announces pricing of $500,000,000 2.300% notes due 2026 and $300,000,000 3.375% notes due 2046

* Intends to use part of proceeds to repay at maturity its $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.45% notes due 2016

* Will also use proceeds to repay $250 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% notes due 2016, fund buy of ripple brand collective