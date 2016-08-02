BRIEF-Singapore's Temasek cuts stake in China's ICBC - HKEx filing
May 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
Aug 2 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust
* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports financial and operating results for the second quarter 2016
* Q2 FFO per share $0.36
* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.35
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.33 to $1.37
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)