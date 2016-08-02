Aug 2 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reports financial and operating results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 FFO per share $0.36

* Q2 operating FFO per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.33 to $1.37

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S