BRIEF-Singapore's Temasek cuts stake in China's ICBC - HKEx filing
Aug 3 American Financial Group Inc
* American Financial Group, Inc. Announces second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 core operating earnings per share $1.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 core operating earnings per share $5.35 to $5.75
* Qtrly net investment income $423 million versus $404 million
* Q2 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1.58 billion versus $1.54 billion a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780')
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)