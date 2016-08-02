Aug 2 Papa John's International Inc

* Papa John's announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 revenue $423 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.35 to $2.45

* Qtrly system-wide comparable sales increases of 4.8% for north america and 5.3% for international

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $55 to $65 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $414.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased 2016 North America comparable sales guidance to a range of 3.0% to 5.0% from prior range of 2.0% to 4.0%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: