Aug 2 Jernigan Capital Inc

* Jernigan Capital announces $0.89 earnings per share and $0.99 adjusted earnings per share for second quarter; increases annual guidance

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings Per Share $0.44

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Increased full-year 2016 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share guidance by an average of 140% and 95%, respectively

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 to $0.49

* $0.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: