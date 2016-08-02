BRIEF-Singapore's Temasek cuts stake in China's ICBC - HKEx filing
May 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
Aug 2 Jernigan Capital Inc
* Jernigan Capital announces $0.89 earnings per share and $0.99 adjusted earnings per share for second quarter; increases annual guidance
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings Per Share $0.44
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
* Q2 earnings per share $0.89
* Increased full-year 2016 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share guidance by an average of 140% and 95%, respectively
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 to $0.49
* $0.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Bank shares trade higher, OTP Bank outperforms local index (Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction)