Aug 2 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc

* Ritchie bros. Announces acquisition of petrowsky auctioneers

* Purchased assets of petrowsky auctioneers inc. For cash consideration of us$7 million

* Additional consideration may be provided, contingent upon certain operating performance targets being achieved over next 3 years

* Petrowsky brand will be maintained as a brand extension within ritchie bros. Family of brands

* Sammy piotrkowski, founder of petrowsky auctioneers, will continue to lead this business for ritchie bros