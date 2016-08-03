Aug 3 Portland General Electric Co
* Portland general electric announces second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q2 earnings per share $0.42
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.20
* Estimates that total final capital expenditures for carty,
including afdc, will be approximately $640 million to $660
million
* Total revenues for q2, 2016 decreased $22 million compared
to q2 2015
* Decrease in q2 eps was due to lower load from mild weather
and an increase in common shares outstanding due to new shares
issued
