Aug 3 Memorial Production Partners Lp
* Company announces second quarter 2016 results, updated
hedges and updated 2016 guidance
* Average daily production decreased 5 percent to 231.5
MMCFE for Q2 2016, compared to 243.3 MMCFE for Q1 2016
* Sees 2016 Net Average Daily Production 215-230 MMCFE/D
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $55 million to $65 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $305 million to $320
million
* As of July 29, 2016, MEMP had total debt of $1.8 billion
* During Q2, MEMP retired about $84.2 million in aggregate
principal amount of senior notes for total consideration of
$41.5 million
