BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Sizmek Inc:
* Sizmek to be acquired by vector capital
* Transaction expected to close by Q4 of 2016
* Deal for $3.90 per share in an all-cash tender offer
* There are no financing conditions associated with proposed agreement.
* Upon completion of transaction, Sizmek will become a privately-held company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project