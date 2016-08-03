Aug 3 Hollyfrontier Corp

* Hollyfrontier corporation reports quarterly results and announces regular cash dividend

* Quarterly loss per share $2.33

* Also announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share

* Incurred $57.0 million in costs during q2 associated with purchasing renewable identification numbers

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* . Production levels averaged approximately 443,000 barrels per day ("bpd") and crude oil charges averaged 429,000 bpd for current quarter

* Qtrly sales and other revenues $2.71 billion versus $3.70 billion

* On a per barrel basis, q2 consolidated refinery gross margin was $8.88 per produced barrel, a 49% decrease compared to $17.42

Production levels averaged approximately 443,000 barrels per day ("bpd") and crude oil charges averaged 429,000 bpd for the quarter