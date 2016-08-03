Aug 3 Hollyfrontier Corp
* Hollyfrontier corporation reports quarterly results and
announces regular cash dividend
* Quarterly loss per share $2.33
* Also announced today that its board of directors declared
a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share
* Incurred $57.0 million in costs during q2 associated with
purchasing renewable identification numbers
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $2.42
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* . Production levels averaged approximately 443,000 barrels
per day ("bpd") and crude oil charges averaged 429,000 bpd for
current quarter
* Qtrly sales and other revenues $2.71 billion versus $3.70
billion
* On a per barrel basis, q2 consolidated refinery gross
margin was $8.88 per produced barrel, a 49% decrease compared to
$17.42
