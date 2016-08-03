Aug 3 Enable Midstream Partners Lp :

* Enable Midstream reports second quarter 2016 financial results and announces quarterly distributions

* Q2 revenue $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.5 million

* Natural gas gathered volumes were 3.10 trillion British thermal units per day for Q2 2016, a decrease of 3 percent

* Natural gas processed volumes were 1.76 TBTU/D for Q2 2016, a decrease of 4 percent

* Gross NGL production was 83.09 MBBL/D for Q2 2016, an increase of 12 percent

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.08

* Reaffirmed partnership's previously provided 2016 outlook

* Crude oil gathered volumes were 25.52 thousand barrels per day (MBBL/D) for Q2 2016, an increase of 16.52 MBBL/D

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S