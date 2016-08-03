Aug 3 Enable Midstream Partners Lp :
* Enable Midstream reports second quarter 2016 financial
results and announces quarterly distributions
* Q2 revenue $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.5 million
* Natural gas gathered volumes were 3.10 trillion British
thermal units per day for Q2 2016, a decrease of 3 percent
* Natural gas processed volumes were 1.76 TBTU/D for Q2
2016, a decrease of 4 percent
* Gross NGL production was 83.09 MBBL/D for Q2 2016, an
increase of 12 percent
* Qtrly net income per unit $0.08
* Reaffirmed partnership's previously provided 2016 outlook
* Crude oil gathered volumes were 25.52 thousand barrels per
day (MBBL/D) for Q2 2016, an increase of 16.52 MBBL/D
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
