Aug 3 Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* Four corners property trust, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.30

* Q2 FFO per share $0.33

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)