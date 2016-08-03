Aug 3 USA Truck Inc

* Usa truck reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $109.9 million versus $133.6 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q2 results were negatively impacted by a rate environment that deteriorated markedly versus prior year quarter

* Remains committed to its goal of achieving an adjusted operating ratio of 90%, but expects timeframe to achieve that may be delayed past q4 2017

* Given deterioration in industry conditions, trucking's adjusted operating ratio unlikely to improve by up to 200 basis points this year versus 2015

* Believes it will be able to report improved trucking adjusted operating ratio for second half of year compared to first half