Aug 3 Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter And Year

* To-Date 2016, confirms 2016 earnings guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.96 to $2.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect avista utilities to contribute in range of $1.91 to $2.05 per diluted share for 2016

* For 2016, expect ael&p to contribute in range of $0.09 to $0.13 per diluted share

* Qtrly operating revenues $318.8 million versus $337.3 million

* Q2 revenue view $316.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S