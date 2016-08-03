Aug 3 Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results For
Second Quarter And Year
* To-Date 2016, confirms 2016 earnings guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.43
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.96 to $2.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expect avista utilities to contribute in range of $1.91 to
$2.05 per diluted share for 2016
* For 2016, expect ael&p to contribute in range of $0.09 to
$0.13 per diluted share
* Qtrly operating revenues $318.8 million versus $337.3
million
* Q2 revenue view $316.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)