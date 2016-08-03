Aug 3 Jericho Oil Corp :

* Jericho oil announces new joint $30 million credit facility

* Jericho Oil Corp says facility matures on July 29, 2018

* Jericho Oil Corp says facility will bear interest at a rate of WSJ prime plus 75 basis points and will be payable monthly

* Jericho Oil Corp says initial borrowing base has been set at $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)