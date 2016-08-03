BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
Aug 3 Jericho Oil Corp :
* Jericho oil announces new joint $30 million credit facility
* Jericho Oil Corp says facility matures on July 29, 2018
* Jericho Oil Corp says facility will bear interest at a rate of WSJ prime plus 75 basis points and will be payable monthly
* Jericho Oil Corp says initial borrowing base has been set at $10 million
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project