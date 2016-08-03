Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Reports Seventh Consecutive Quarter Of Double Digit earnings growth

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.98Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.1 billion

* Board approved pursuing a 5-for-1 stock split

* Board approved pursuing a new $1 billion share repurchase program

* Sees 2016 data services revenue up 6-7% on a pro forma basis

* Gaap operating expenses $485-$495 million

* Intercontinental exchange inc sees 2016 expense synergies about $100 million

* Trading and clearing segment revenues were $527 million in q2 2016, up 9%

* Gaap operating expenses $1.94-$1.97 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S